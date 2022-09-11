Echo Street Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,291,273 Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,291,273 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Angi as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Angi by 32.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,984,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,235,000 after buying an additional 2,960,963 shares in the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter worth $1,988,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 226.1% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 426,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 295,657 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the first quarter valued at about $1,196,000. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Angi alerts:

Angi Price Performance

ANGI stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.09. Angi Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $515.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Angi Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Angi in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Angi from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Angi from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Angi from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $25,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,743.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $75,950 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Angi

(Get Rating)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.