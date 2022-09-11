Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys 22,732 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 423,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,732 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Fortive worth $25,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Fortive by 5.5% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.64.

Shares of FTV opened at $66.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.25. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

