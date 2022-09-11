Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys 9,406 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 568.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,062 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 70.6% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.04.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Price Performance

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $259.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.88 and a 200-day moving average of $248.63. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $190.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

