Echo Street Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062,359 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Black Knight worth $27,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Black Knight by 874.9% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 59,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 53,350 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,014,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,806,000 after purchasing an additional 71,625 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 219.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 104,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 71,820 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Black Knight by 2,487.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 34,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Black Knight by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 963,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,864,000 after buying an additional 42,668 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKI opened at $67.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $84.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.03.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Knight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

