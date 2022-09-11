Echo Street Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,094 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Agree Realty worth $13,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $614,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Agree Realty by 91.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,096,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,744,000 after purchasing an additional 311,418 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 308.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 26,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 54,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 37,874 shares during the period.

ADC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Agree Realty to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.86.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $74.76 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $80.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 4.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.68%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

