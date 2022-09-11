Echo Street Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 939.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,169 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,998 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.05.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $205.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.40.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

