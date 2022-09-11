Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $13.77 Million Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,753 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VICI Properties worth $13,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 139.4% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 51.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at about $60,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VICI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.58.

VICI stock opened at $33.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $35.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.58%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

