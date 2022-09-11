Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 450.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,932 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.9% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in American Water Works by 1.7% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. HSBC reduced their target price on American Water Works to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.71.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $154.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.21. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.45 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.64%.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.