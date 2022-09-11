Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $43.22 Million Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 163,494 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $43,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 736.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 28,732 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 21,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

NYSE REXR opened at $64.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.84 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.18.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 132.63%.

Insider Transactions at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total transaction of $1,019,384.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,550.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 48,252 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,629 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REXR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.80.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.