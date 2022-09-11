Echo Street Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,608 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.8% of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $246,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DRH Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,002,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.8% in the first quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 32,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 212.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,467,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Alphabet to $132.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.41.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.1 %

GOOGL opened at $110.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.88 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.73.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,036 shares of company stock worth $15,564,998 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.