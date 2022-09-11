Echo Street Capital Management LLC Invests $34.79 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 125,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,786,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $240.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.29. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.97 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

