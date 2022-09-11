Echo Street Capital Management LLC Makes New $5.49 Million Investment in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 123,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,493,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Bolt Biotherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 204.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 45,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 30,638 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bolt Biotherapeutics Price Performance

In other Bolt Biotherapeutics news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,703,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,982. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BOLT opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $17.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages.

Further Reading

