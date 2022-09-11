Echo Street Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 155.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,005 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,104 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.71 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.30%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

