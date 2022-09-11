Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 306,757 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,757 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of News worth $8,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in News by 128.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in News by 77.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. 11.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $1,536,384.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,733.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NWS opened at $17.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average of $18.78. News Co. has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. News’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of News from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 10th.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

