Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 319,560 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 319,560 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Blackbaud worth $21,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the first quarter worth $225,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,381 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,555.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,555.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,500 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $84,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BLKB opened at $50.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.37, a PEG ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.23 and a 200 day moving average of $57.91. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

