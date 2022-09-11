Echo Street Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,969 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $5,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter valued at $98,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 260.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRI shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $113.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.65 and a 200 day moving average of $104.97. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $91.55 and a 12-month high of $123.60. The stock has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a PE ratio of 116.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.51%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

