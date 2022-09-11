Echo Street Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lowered its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 97.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 328,855 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $606,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in American Tower by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 17,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,047,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in American Tower by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 219,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,328,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $261.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $263.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.75. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $298.42.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. American Tower’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.93.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

