Echo Street Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Essex Property Trust worth $25,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 431,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,196,000 after buying an additional 20,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 60.2% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 9,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ESS. Raymond James reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $299.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.88.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Essex Property Trust Profile

NYSE ESS opened at $278.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.62 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.79.

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.