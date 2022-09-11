Eden 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,631.00 (EDN)

Eden (EDN) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. In the last week, Eden has traded up 31.1% against the US dollar. One Eden coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Eden has a total market cap of $394,351.07 and approximately $1,631.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,604.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015587 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00056110 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00067482 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005504 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00075703 BTC.

Eden Profile

EDN is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio.

Buying and Selling Eden

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

