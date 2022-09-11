Edgeware Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges (EDG)

Edgeware (EDG) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeware has a total market capitalization of $7.58 million and $218,873.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,622.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015574 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00055697 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00066846 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005445 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004627 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00075601 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

EDG is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,979,170,652 coins and its circulating supply is 6,350,167,832 coins. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re.

Edgeware Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

