Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

EPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPC. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 39,945 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

NYSE:EPC opened at $39.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $623.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.70 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

