Edify Acquisition (NASDAQ:EAC) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC – Get Rating) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.87. 80,702 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 56,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

Edify Acquisition Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edify Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Edify Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $95,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Edify Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Edify Acquisition by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 31,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edify Acquisition by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 35,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

About Edify Acquisition

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

