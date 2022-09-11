EDUCare (EKT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $13,271.00

EDUCare (EKT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. EDUCare has a market cap of $89,623.52 and approximately $13,271.00 worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EDUCare has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One EDUCare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EDUCare Profile

EDUCare (CRYPTO:EKT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2018. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io.

EDUCare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDUCare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDUCare using one of the exchanges listed above.

