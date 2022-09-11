Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Educational Development Stock Performance
NASDAQ EDUC opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28. Educational Development has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $10.73.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.16 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.99%.
Institutional Trading of Educational Development
About Educational Development
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
