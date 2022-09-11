Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Performance

NASDAQ EDUC opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28. Educational Development has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $10.73.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.16 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.99%.

Institutional Trading of Educational Development

About Educational Development

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Educational Development by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.