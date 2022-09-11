Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.30

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2022

Shares of Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUCGet Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.30 and traded as low as $2.94. Educational Development shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 18,426 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Educational Development in a research note on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Educational Development Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $23.16 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Educational Development

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDUC. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Educational Development during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.