Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.30

Shares of Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.30 and traded as low as $2.94. Educational Development shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 18,426 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Educational Development in a research note on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Educational Development Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Educational Development

Educational Development ( NASDAQ:EDUC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $23.16 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDUC. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Educational Development during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Featured Articles

