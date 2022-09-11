Einsteinium Price Reaches $0.0095 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Einsteinium has a market cap of $2.12 million and $312.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00023333 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.36 or 0.00287900 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000948 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001334 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00031439 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $653.45 or 0.03017017 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,832,437 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe.

Einsteinium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.