Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th.
Ekso Bionics Stock Performance
Shares of Ekso Bionics stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.19. Ekso Bionics has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $5.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ekso Bionics
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 27,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.47% of the company’s stock.
About Ekso Bionics
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
