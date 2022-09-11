Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Elbit Systems Trading Up 1.6 %

Elbit Systems stock opened at $201.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 0.64. Elbit Systems has a 52-week low of $142.20 and a 52-week high of $244.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESLT. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,689 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

