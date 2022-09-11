Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) One Day Volume Hits $121,694.00

Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market cap of $14.91 million and approximately $121,694.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0337 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone (CRYPTO:EVZ) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2019. Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

According to CryptoCompare, “The EVZ Platform is designed to make sharing electric vehicle infrastructure easy while solving shortage issues. EVZ aims to pioneer a new market where electric vehicle users can easily be matched with unused private-use charging stations for the mutual benefit of user and provider. The EVZ module can operate without any network connections, as a user can simply use a smart device to process payment and manage recharging through an application. Inside the EVZ Platform, two kinds of payment and incentive systems will be established, namely: EVZ point (EVP) and EVZ coin (EVZ). Following the token sale, 'EVZ' may be acquired from the EVZ Platform through the performance of qualifying activities or purchased from the open market (e.g. through an exchange). EVP and EVZ will play a primary role in inducing electric vehicle charging demand for EV charging in EVZ platform ecosystem. Telegram | Medium “

