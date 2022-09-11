Electrify.Asia Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (ELEC)

Electrify.Asia (ELEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Electrify.Asia has a market capitalization of $375,497.95 and approximately $17,140.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Electrify.Asia coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004598 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00035321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,720.60 or 0.99834370 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00036801 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Coin Profile

Electrify.Asia is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia. The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia.

Buying and Selling Electrify.Asia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC.The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

