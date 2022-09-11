Elequin Capital LP Acquires Shares of 671 Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lyft by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,428,704 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $976,462,000 after buying an additional 483,630 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 46.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after buying an additional 2,050,430 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Lyft by 25.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,068,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $233,012,000 after buying an additional 1,249,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,320 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $163,038,000 after buying an additional 210,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Lyft by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,100,123 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $89,744,000 after buying an additional 169,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $246,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,243. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYFT. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.06.

Lyft stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.74. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 46.36%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

