Elequin Capital LP Invests $26,000 in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHTR. Atlantic Securities downgraded Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Charter Communications to $676.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Argus cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $623.42.

Shares of CHTR opened at $405.91 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.81 and a 12-month high of $804.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $451.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The stock has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

