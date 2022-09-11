Elequin Capital LP Takes $27,000 Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 2.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 46.4% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 1.6% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 42.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.15.

Airbnb Price Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $123.48 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $212.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.90. The company has a market cap of $80.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $25,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,438,742 shares in the company, valued at $344,837,047.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $25,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,438,742 shares in the company, valued at $344,837,047.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,493,300.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 827,700 shares of company stock worth $88,666,140. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.