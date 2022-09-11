Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Holdings Lifted by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $9,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELV. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in Elevance Health by 0.8% in the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Elevance Health by 29.8% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 55.1% in the first quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ELV stock opened at $493.60 on Friday. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $355.43 and a 1 year high of $533.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $485.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.72 by $0.32. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Elevance Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $535.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $563.38.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

