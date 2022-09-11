Elitium (EUM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $799,637.00

Elitium (EUM) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 11th. During the last seven days, Elitium has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00004413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elitium has a total market cap of $26.60 million and approximately $799,637.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00036267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,597.67 or 1.00026648 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036874 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

Elitium (CRYPTO:EUM) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,916,379 coins. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io. Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium.

Buying and Selling Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

