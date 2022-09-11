Elk Finance Trading 3.4% Higher This Week (ELK)

Elk Finance (ELK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Elk Finance has a total market capitalization of $469,418.04 and $35,259.00 worth of Elk Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elk Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001152 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Elk Finance has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00772943 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014787 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019746 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000295 BTC.
Elk Finance Coin Profile
Elk Finance’s total supply is 4,242,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,874,303 coins. Elk Finance’s official Twitter account is @elk_finance.
Buying and Selling Elk Finance
