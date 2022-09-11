Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 98.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.3%.

Shares of Ellington Financial stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 25.88, a quick ratio of 25.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.93.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at about $446,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. 54.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ellington Financial to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ellington Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

