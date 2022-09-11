Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.65.

EFC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.75 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ellington Financial to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFC. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,304,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,794 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,255,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,285,000 after purchasing an additional 696,392 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,639,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,718,000 after purchasing an additional 609,637 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,304,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,289,000 after purchasing an additional 418,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $4,913,000. 54.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Trading Up 2.5 %

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of EFC stock opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.93. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.74 million, a P/E ratio of -64.35 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 25.88, a current ratio of 25.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -782.61%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

