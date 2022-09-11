ELONGATE Trading Down 10.9% This Week (ELONGATE)

ELONGATE (ELONGATE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last week, ELONGATE has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. ELONGATE has a total market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $12,493.00 worth of ELONGATE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELONGATE coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.99 or 0.00775791 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00014728 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019816 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000296 BTC.
About ELONGATE
ELONGATE’s total supply is 569,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 475,627,976,172,486 coins. ELONGATE’s official Twitter account is @elongateog.
Buying and Selling ELONGATE
