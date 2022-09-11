Elysian (ELS) Trading Down 3% Over Last 7 Days

Elysian (ELS) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Elysian coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elysian has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Elysian has a market capitalization of $8.29 million and $265,680.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elysian alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,601.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015590 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00055930 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00067579 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005509 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00075694 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELS) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely.

Elysian Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.