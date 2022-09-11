Eminer Tops One Day Volume of $158,612.00 (EM)

Eminer (EM) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. In the last week, Eminer has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Eminer has a market cap of $2.12 million and $158,612.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eminer coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004598 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00035321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,720.60 or 0.99834370 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00036801 BTC.

Eminer Profile

EM is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. The official website for Eminer is eminer.pro/#. The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525. Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans.

Eminer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service.The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eminer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eminer using one of the exchanges listed above.

