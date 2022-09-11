Empire to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:EMP)

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Empire in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 7th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Empire’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.89 billion.

Empire has a 52-week low of C$23.00 and a 52-week high of C$25.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. This is a boost from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th.

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

