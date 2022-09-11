Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENDV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Endonovo Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 5,250 shares changing hands.
Endonovo Therapeutics Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.
Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Endonovo Therapeutics
Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and distributes non-invasive Electroceutical medical devices for regenerative medicine. The company offers SofPulse, a non-invasive Electroceutical therapeutic device for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries, chronic wounds, and post-operative pain and edema.
