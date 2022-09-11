Enecuum (ENQ) Trading 122.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Enecuum (ENQ) traded up 51.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Enecuum has a total market cap of $4.04 million and $2.63 million worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Enecuum has traded up 122.8% against the US dollar. One Enecuum coin can now be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004598 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00035321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,720.60 or 0.99834370 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00036801 BTC.

Enecuum Coin Profile

Enecuum (CRYPTO:ENQ) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 202,733,152 coins. Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain. Enecuum’s official website is enecuum.com.

Buying and Selling Enecuum

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining.The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining.”

