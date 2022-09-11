Energi (NRG) Price Down 9.8% This Week

Energi (NRG) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $13.65 million and approximately $183,806.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Energi has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00094890 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00072861 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00033125 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000273 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00008973 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Energi is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 56,175,407 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

