Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) shares fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.20. 7,170 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 270,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Energy Recovery to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Energy Recovery Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.91 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average of $20.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Energy Recovery

In related news, CEO Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $44,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,236 shares in the company, valued at $342,200.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Energy Recovery news, CEO Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $44,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,236 shares in the company, valued at $342,200.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Lisa A. Pollina sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $62,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 7.4% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,176,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,695,000 after buying an additional 217,712 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 0.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,421,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,020,000 after purchasing an additional 22,036 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 73.6% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,867,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,614,000 after purchasing an additional 791,518 shares during the period. Avenir Corp increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,732,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,226,000 after purchasing an additional 55,164 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,616,000 after purchasing an additional 32,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

Featured Stories

