Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Sold by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. decreased its position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,873 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. owned 0.43% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $5,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,149,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,275,000 after acquiring an additional 77,746 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,513,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,571,000 after buying an additional 38,557 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,706,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,023,000 after buying an additional 64,480 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,990,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,361,000 after buying an additional 48,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,994,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,653,000 after buying an additional 70,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAC opened at $19.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.95. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $24.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 102.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.13). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

EPAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.

