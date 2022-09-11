Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 205,618 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) by 447.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,618 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.23% of Redfin worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $36,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,355.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RDFN opened at $8.49 on Friday. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.13). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 80.56% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $606.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Redfin’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RDFN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush lowered Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point raised their price target on Redfin to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Redfin in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.96.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

