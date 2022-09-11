Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 22,123 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 835.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,123 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,944,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,975,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,199,846,000 after purchasing an additional 89,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,618,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $739,555,000 after purchasing an additional 63,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,713,000 after purchasing an additional 46,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,192,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,844,000 after purchasing an additional 136,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.63.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $174.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.52. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee bought 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.75 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

