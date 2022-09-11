Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 41,825 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1,462.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,825 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,447,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,971,390,000 after purchasing an additional 796,968 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,724,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,326,902,000 after purchasing an additional 586,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,829 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NextEra Energy Price Performance

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE opened at $89.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.26. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.63 billion, a PE ratio of 68.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.